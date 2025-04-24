Cerity Partners LLC Invests $279,000 in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BITB opened at $50.89 on Thursday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

