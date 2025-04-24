Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Saia by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Saia by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.
In other Saia news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,500. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $341.48 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.50 and a 52 week high of $624.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.95.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
