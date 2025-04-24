Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $5,666,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TIM by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,932,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after acquiring an additional 152,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TIM by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in TIM by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 144,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 81,136 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TIM during the third quarter worth approximately $1,331,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on TIMB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on TIM from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
TIM Price Performance
Shares of TIM stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $18.39.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TIM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.2288 dividend. This is an increase from TIM’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
