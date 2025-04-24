Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6,556.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,226,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,354,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,573,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,729,000 after purchasing an additional 359,850 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,426,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 791.1% in the 4th quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 202,725 shares during the period.
Shares of XYLD stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $43.43.
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
