Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6,556.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,226,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,354,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,573,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,729,000 after purchasing an additional 359,850 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,426,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 791.1% in the 4th quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 202,725 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $43.43.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.