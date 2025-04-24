Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REYN. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 87,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.21. This represents a 55.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

