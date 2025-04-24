Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,243,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veritex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 81,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Veritex Increases Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VBTX

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.