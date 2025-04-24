Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 611.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 282,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 243,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $124.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $29,449.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,233.20. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815 over the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

