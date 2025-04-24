Cerity Partners LLC Sells 10,556 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

