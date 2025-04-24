Cerity Partners LLC Sells 161 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,836 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Masimo by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,823,000 after acquiring an additional 943,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Masimo by 1,276.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 947,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,604,000 after acquiring an additional 878,587 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 347,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,472,000 after acquiring an additional 343,797 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,716,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This trade represents a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MASI

Masimo Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MASI opened at $157.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $194.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average is $165.07.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.