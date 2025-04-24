Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,094,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,351,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 245,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,693,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,092,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 285,481 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

