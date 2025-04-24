Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.04%.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell bought 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,024.21. This represents a 4.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGBN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

