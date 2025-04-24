Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,004 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $120.03 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.21 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day moving average is $167.44.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.13.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

