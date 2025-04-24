Cerity Partners LLC Sells 338 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. This trade represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,902 shares of company stock worth $943,002. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

