Cerity Partners LLC Sells 949 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $2,609,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $39,242,000. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

