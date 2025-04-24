Cerity Partners LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLQM. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:FLQM opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.