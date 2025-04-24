Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,835 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12,577.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

