Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $163,833,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,075,000 after buying an additional 1,282,469 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Moderna by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,455 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,778,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,075,000 after buying an additional 535,273 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.07.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

