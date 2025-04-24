Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 66,141.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

