Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Position Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Clearfield by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 164.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 54,670 shares in the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield Stock Up 3.1 %

Clearfield stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market cap of $396.83 million, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, COO John P. Hill sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $550,087.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,608.36. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

