Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stake Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Cohu worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1,225.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on COHU shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ COHU opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $726.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

