Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of COLL stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The company had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,123,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,048.32. This represents a 20.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,070. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

