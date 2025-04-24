Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLFree Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of COLL stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The company had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,123,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,048.32. This represents a 20.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,070. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

