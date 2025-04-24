Community Bank N.A. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $180.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

