Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 1,114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,166 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CON. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of CON opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CON shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

