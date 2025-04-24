Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Holdings Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $44,401,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Coty by 1,990,624.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,906 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,663,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Coty by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,354,000 after buying an additional 1,646,839 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Coty by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,410,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 976,370 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Up 2.3 %

COTY stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -493.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.24.

View Our Latest Report on COTY

Coty Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.