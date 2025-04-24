Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 199,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,651,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Coursera by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 211,191 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 24.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 188,911 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COUR opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

