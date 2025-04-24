Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $76.03 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,367 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $76,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,399,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.80.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $374.58 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.70 and a 200 day moving average of $411.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

