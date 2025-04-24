Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Ecovyst worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ecovyst by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

