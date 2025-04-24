Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Today – April 21st

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, Shell, Lucid Group, Baidu, Vale, and Plug Power are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, or provide related services and technologies for battery-powered vehicles and associated clean transportation solutions. Investors often favor these stocks hoping to capitalize on the growing shift away from conventional gasoline-powered vehicles toward more sustainable, electric alternatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $16.81 on Monday, hitting $224.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,046,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,874,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $722.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,708,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,560,797. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.89. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,305. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Lucid Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. 41,898,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,489,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,059. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. Baidu has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,377,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Vale has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.79. 84,670,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,813,180. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $727.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.07. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

