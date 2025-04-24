Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.64 per share and revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LLY opened at $830.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $787.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $826.81 and a 200 day moving average of $819.07.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

