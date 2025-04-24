Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Embecta were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,270,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta during the 4th quarter worth $6,598,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,359,000 after purchasing an additional 242,668 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the fourth quarter valued at $4,043,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 175,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $653.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $50,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,858.54. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

