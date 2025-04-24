Energy Stocks To Follow Today – April 21st

Tesla, Broadcom, and Chevron are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, production, and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, and increasingly, renewable energy. These stocks represent the financial interests in companies that power economies, making them sensitive to shifts in commodity prices, technological advances, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $16.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.56. 54,046,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,874,794. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.29. The company has a market capitalization of $722.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $8.05 on Monday, reaching $162.94. 8,157,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,248,966. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $120.05 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $766.14 billion, a PE ratio of 132.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded down $4.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,126. The firm has a market cap of $234.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Featured Articles