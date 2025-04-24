Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 823.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 672.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 132,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In related news, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $53,048.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,603.92. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,431,690.25. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,188 shares of company stock worth $3,559,693. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.35. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENVA. TD Cowen raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

