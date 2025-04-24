Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.69 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of ENPH opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,371,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after buying an additional 1,258,778 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 531.4% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after buying an additional 678,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

