Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,233 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $834.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

