Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEFS. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 54,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Trading Down 5.8 %

CEFS opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $257.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.71. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Profile

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

