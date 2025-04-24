Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.86. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

