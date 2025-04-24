Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.4 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

