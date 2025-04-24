Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,263,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 22,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,768,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.91. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $126.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.32.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

