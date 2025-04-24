Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

