Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,773 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

IVT opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 154.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 527.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

