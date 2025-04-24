Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stake Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Danske raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.91%.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.