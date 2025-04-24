Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Netflix Q3 Earnings

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.80. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.83 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,070.65.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,049.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $953.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $898.31. Netflix has a 12-month low of $544.25 and a 12-month high of $1,064.97.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,855 shares of company stock worth $267,474,816. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

