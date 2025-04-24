ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 627.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESE opened at $154.74 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.32 and a 52 week high of $171.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.69 and a 200-day moving average of $143.89.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

