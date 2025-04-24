eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of eXp World worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,767,000. Baring Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $5,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,235,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,834,000 after purchasing an additional 208,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in eXp World by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 206,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth $1,954,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 2.44. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.86%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $273,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,993,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,527,796. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,850. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

