Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 965,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,041 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Expensify were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Expensify by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Expensify Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $225.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.87. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Expensify declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,148.20. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 22,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $64,959.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,283.20. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,693 shares of company stock worth $862,929. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

