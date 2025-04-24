Fertilizer Stocks To Research – April 21st

Union Pacific, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Norfolk Southern, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, AGCO, and CF Industries are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that manufacture, distribute, or sell fertilizers. These stocks offer investors exposure to the agricultural and chemicals sectors, linking performance to factors like global food demand, commodity prices, and agricultural productivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,737. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,561,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,658,199. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. 11,823,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,256,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.32. 529,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,604. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.74.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE CP traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.06. 794,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $88.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

AGCO (AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.47. 546,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,763. AGCO has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $121.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

NYSE CF traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 454,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08.

