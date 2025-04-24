Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 38,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 513.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

