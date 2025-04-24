Floor & Decor (FND) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.100 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FND opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $126.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

