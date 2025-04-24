FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,476,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS YJUN opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $144.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

