FY2026 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Issued By Stifel Canada

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.93.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$4.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other news, Director Jerry Korpan sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total value of C$555,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$49,880.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16 shares in the company, valued at C$60.64. This trade represents a 99.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 535,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,177 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.32%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.